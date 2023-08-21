TV20 YOUR MONEY: Choosing a new vehicle amidst high gas prices

TV20′s Kristin Chase sat down with General Manager at I-75 Toyota in Lake City, Ashley Carter.
By Kristin Chase
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Gas prices are changing every day in North Central Florida, so we’re here to try and ease the pain at the pump.

Carter encourages customers to research, look online, and never pay over MSRP for a new car.

MSRP is the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price.

If you are in the market for a new vehicle and want to reach I-75 Toyota, visit their website or call (386) 603-9056.

