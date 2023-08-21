The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

TV20s David Snyder has the stories we will be following this week in the Week Ahead.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 1:54 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On Monday, Silver Airways launches its first service from Gainesville Regional Airport. Its once a day to and from Fort Lauderdale.

Despite state money that was vetoed by the governor and flagging interest by Newberry city leaders, Alachua County commissioners on Tuesday are scheduled to again consider how to make a proposed meat processing facility work.

On Thursday, the Bradford County Education Foundation hosts the annual leave a legacy event that honors three longtime educators Margaret Desue, Anne Miller, and John Miller.

On Friday, The VA Hospital in Gainesville celebrates 100 years of women’s VA health care and women veterans with their women’s herstory celebration

