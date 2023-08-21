Who should consider having weight loss surgery? HCA surgeon answers.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Experts agree reducing excess body weight and having a balanced diet are important factors for staying healthy. For some, the best option could be getting weight loss surgery.

In TV20′s Healthier Tomorrows, hear from Dr. Peter Sarantos, General Surgeon at HCA Florida North Florida Hospital about the benefits and risks of the procedure.

“For people who are obese, weight loss surgery has been shown to be very effective to improve their overall health,” explained Dr. Sarantos. “There is strong data to suggest those who have Type 2 Diabetes, high cholesterol, sleep apnea, stress incontinence, even sometimes for women who are having fertility issues, significant weight loss can be beneficial.”

