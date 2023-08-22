Alachua County Commission approves motion to stop planning for proposed meat processing plant in Newberry

Alachua County Board of Commissioners approved a motion to stop the planning for a proposed meat processing plant in Newberry after months of debate and protest
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) -Alachua County Board of Commissioners approved a motion to stop the planning for a proposed meat processing plant in Newberry after months of debate and protests.

Commissioners Ken Cornell, Marihelen Wheeler, and Chuck Chestnut voted for the motion while Anna Prizzia and Mary Alford voted in dissent.

Residents of Alachua County gathered at the county commission meeting to discuss the proposed meat plant facility project in partnership with the city of Newberry. Mayor Jordan Marlowe said the city was ready to move forward on the plan but the county isn’t committing to moving forward.

The plan included building a 10,000 square-foot meat processing facility in Newberry.

The chair of county commission says she believed the plant could’ve been beneficial.

“I think that this an important part of investing in our local food economy,” said Anna Prizzia, ”I think that over 50 percent of our local farms are ranches and our growing animals.”

Protestors traveled from different areas to voice their concerns on the slaughterhouse.

“As soon as we heard a new slaughter house was going to be built in the backyards of 2 schools on a land that’s supposed to be considered environmental land, we stepped forward because we understand slaughter houses,” said Wesley Hucker.

Wesley also believes the money should be more evenly distributed from here on out.

“It’s just completely discriminatory,” said Wesley, ”It doesn’t even consider the plant farmers as someone that needs to be bailed out and may be supported in their financial struggles.”

After the commission meeting, it was decided that the plan to bring a slaughterhouse to Newberry is dead after many months of protests and debates.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee murder suspect flees into Alachua County and is stopped on I-75
Authorities blocked I-75 in Alachua County to stop double murder suspect from Tallahassee
Gainesville Police have not released any suspect descriptions, but said they did not make any...
16-year-old shot in Gainesville neighborhood, dies in hospital
Tamesha Haygood and Thomas Lee Williams booking photos
Shots fired at custody swap in Starke leads to arrest of couple in Columbia County
Ja’zier Myers, 20, charged with murder
Arrest made: Two dead one injured after early morning Gainesville shooting
Dollar General Fires Employees
Dollar General Fires Manager After She Refused to Sell Unsafe Produce

Latest News

Commissioners Ken Cornell, Marihelen Wheeler, and Chuck Chestnut voted for the motion while...
Alachua County Commission approves motion to stop planning for proposed meat processing plant in Newberry
Learning to ride a horse can be intimidating, but one trainer in Marion county is focused on...
Horse Capital TV highlights a Marion County trainer focused on helping beginners
On this week’s Horse Capital TV, she’ll share some of the best ways hold onto the reigns.
Horse Capital TV highlights a Marion County trainer focused on helping beginners
The interactive exhibit and activities are geared towards families and children to learn about...
‘Gross Out Science’ exhibit at the Discovery Center ends Saturday
21 finalists were identified that have significant market promise and the potential to make an...
Finalists announced for the Cade Prize for Innovation