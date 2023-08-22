Charges dropped against woman accused of threatening State Attorney Bill Gladson

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The woman accused of making a threat against Fifth Circuit State Attorney Bill Gladson will not be prosecuted after the arrest was reviewed by another jurisdiction. The threat was made during the fallout from Gladson’s charging decision in the Ajike Owens case.

Regina Pines, 31, of Gainesville was arrested on June 22 on the charges of threatening a public servant and using a communication device to commit a felony.

Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies say she called the state attorney’s office upset with his decision to charge Susan Lorincz with manslaughter rather than murder in the death of Owens. During the call, she allegedly threatened Gladson.

Investigators with the Seventh Circuit declined to prosecute Pines, determining the arrest was sufficient.

Lorincz was arrested on June 6 days after she shot through her front door, hitting and killing Owens, her neighbor. The victim was standing next to her son when she was shot.

