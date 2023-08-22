Countdown to Kickoff: Vanguard Knights

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Dominance is one word that is used to describe the Vanguard football program. Year after year, the knights are a force to be reckoned with producing winning seasons for almost a decade. There is a tradition of success and a mindset to strive for greatness.

“If you want to get better, you gotta work for it there’s nothing given to you and that’s the way I learn from growing up, anything you want you have to work for you got to earn it like a man, so I’m trying to teach these young men the expectations of life so I think that is really gotten me, my program and kept us in the right direction,” said head coach Edwin Farmer.

It starts with inspiration from the Knight’s wall of honor. NFL draft picks, all-conference college football players, and well-known names all serve as a reminder of the lasting legacy of Vanguard.

“As soon as you walk and you see college and everyone that went to college and everyone that went to the NFL so it’s our motivation you know do you want to be put on the board,” said senior wideout Dallen Ponder.

“Like PJ Williams and others. Debo just went to the Viking so people like them they inspire us to keep doing what we’re doing and try to make it to where they are right now,” said senior linebacker Markell Davis.

“Very motivational it holds us to a standard that we got to stand by and all the times day throughout the day even the times were not on the field. We got to meet up get to work at all times,” said senior quarterback Fred Gaskin.

Vanguard looks ahead at the new generation, the Knights rely heavily on their senior class like quarterback Fred Gaskins, who threw and rushed for over 500 yards.

Farmer said, “Everyone wants a guy like that he’s going to work and do what they’re supposed to do. It’s one of those things where we got to be smart where we use Fred we can’t, just throw them out there every time.”

Vanguard knows what it takes to win; it is about putting the pieces together.

Farmer said, We got to put it all together we got to continue to put it together. Continue to get better at what we do.”

“Play as a team we all got to play as a team and come together as one you can’t just be separated you got to come as one,” said Ponder.

Davis said, “Playing together being disciplined, listening, and playing together that’s pretty like we family everyone on the field we family so we play as a family and be together as one.”

The Knights carry a shield of talent and possibility and hope to ride off into the sunset.

