Countdown to Kickoff: West Port Wolfpack

West Port went 4-6 last season with a young team
The Wolf Pack is a team led by juniors including quarterback Brittin Stevens, and running back Nasir Allen.
By Jake Rongholt
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Optimism. A word wrapped in positivity for West Port football. The Wolf Pack was on the attack early in the season, winning three of their first five, but ran into some rivals and missed the playoffs.

“I thought we did a great job last year, we were sitting at 4 and 2 at one point, the best record is 5 and 5 in school history and we had some better competition at the end

The schedule for West Port is a reflection from last year, along with a four-game stretch with another rematch with North Marion and Forest. In two games, West Port lost by a combined score of 85 to 18, and 15 seniors return with defensive end Jaiden Adams who loves a “friendly” rivalry.

Adams said, “It has always been in our blood to be against those guys, I weight lifted with a lot of those guys, It’s always good to put a good beating on them so can’t wait for that.”

“It’s a big thing you know, last year, last season other people have another season, but it means more, it means a lot to everybody. You know I got something to prove to everybody, all of the seniors got a lot to prove,” said senior wideout Kayden Davidson.

But it is a junior-led team, as 16 starters with 9 sophomores are back on offense, with players like quarterback Brittin Stevens and running back Nasir Allen. The offensive stats will hopefully increase with their win total.

Harper said, “I think the offense will be a lot better this year, just having another year in our system and growing together so hopefully we are able to score more points this year.”

“We are getting older, stronger and we are coming back with a boom next season and I think that will carry us into the playoffs,” said Adams.

With a schedule of familiar opponents and the hunger to win, this optimistic pack of wolves is ready to pull it together to create loftier goals for the future.

Davidson said, “Everybody wins, gets views from colleges and goes on to play at better, higher levels.”

“Hopefully we get off to another good start this season and become the best team in school history,” said Harper.

