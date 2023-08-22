Gainesville budget cuts force GRACE Marketplace to tighten the belt

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After a decade of steady funding increases, budget cuts may force changes at the GRACE Marketplace, a homeless shelter. At the same time, an annual survey showed the homeless population in Alachua County grew 16 percent year-over-year, moderately higher than the ten-year median average.

As Gainesville leaders work to shore up the city’s finances, GRACE Marketplace could receive a cut of $450,000 from their budget compared to last year, dropping the funding from the city to a little more than a million dollars.

As a result, GRACE will cut 10 beds from the shelter, stop serving breakfast, and limit hours of operation.

“Right now, we are hoping that between the county and the city, they are able to find the funding that we need to continue to provide these services,” said Jon DeCarmine, the executive director of GRACE Marketplace.

According to the tax records, the total budget for the organization, including money from multiple sources, during the 2021-2022 fiscal year was $4.4 million, double the budget from just five years earlier.

Executive compensation has also increased with DeCarmine’s salary reported at more than $100,000. It increased every year for the last five years. He says to save money, hiring freezes and pay freezes are going into effect.

“Nobody’s gotten any kind of increase in any kind of compensation for at least a year. That’s something that we’re okay to do for the short run, but we also know that it’s harder than ever to keep people as employees these days... people are always making jumps to places that can afford to pay them more,” said DeCarmine.

Without new funding, GRACE officials also expect the street outreach team’s operations to cease no later than Nov. 30.

As the shelter reduces services for the homeless community, the United Way’s Point in Time (PIT) Count found the homeless population increased by 100 year-over-year to 725. However, homelessness is down considerably from a decade ago when the count was at more than 1,700.

Homeless Estimate, Single Year - Florida Department of Health Bureau of Community Health Assessment (FDOH)

In 2023, almost the entire increase in the homeless population was among the unsheltered. The number of sheltered people remained almost the same.

“More and more people are just struggling to make ends meet,” said Amber Miller, the president and CEO of United Way of North Central Florida. “They can’t afford their utilities, they can’t afford their rent. At some point, they are losing their homes and are going back out onto the streets.”

DeCarmine believes that taking funding from GRACE will cost the city more in the long term through spending in other areas such as policing, park cleanup, and other services.

“Whatever money local government might save by not spending $350,000 on street outreach or not adding $150,000 to bring the GRACE budget back to where it was, we’re going to spend twice as much,” DeCarmine said.

The city budget will not be finalized until a second reading and vote in September.

