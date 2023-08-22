Gainesville man arrested for battering 9-year-old girl

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers arrested a man accused of sexually battering a 9-year-old girl and showing her pornographic videos.

According to court records, Nathan Pierson, 28, of Gainesville is charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child younger than 12 years old, a count of lewd and lascivious molestation, and a count of lewd and lascivious exhibition to a child.

Officers say on Monday, the victim told a school counselor that Pierson had touched her “private parts” and described the pornographic video he showed on his phone.

While speaking with detectives, Pierson admitted to showing the videos to the victim and touching her. He also admitted the victim had touched his penis multiple times.

