GNV now offering non-stop Ft. Lauderdale flight

One flight in and out of GNV will be offered every evening.
By Camron Lunn
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People looking to head down to South Florida for a day trip or two now have another option out of Gainesville that could be cheaper than a full tank of gas.

The first Silver Airways flight from Ft Lauderdale to Gainesville touched down just past 8 p.m. Monday night. The company’s pink plane was a few minutes late on its maiden voyage into the Gainesville Regional Airport or GNV, but for around $49 a ticket, it’s a cheap travel option for now. GNV CEO Alan Penksa says the new flight offers ease to University of Florida students, parents, and even alumni.

“Really excited that this will be a great connection and hopefully a lower cost connection for those student and parents to come up for football games and other student activities up here,” said Penksa.

University of Florida student Will Munro was the first person to get on the plane once it took off from Broward County. He thinks the nonstop flight is a good thing for other fellow Gators who live in the southern part of the state.

“I was the first one on the plane. I was like this is kinda cool being the first one on the plane in the tarmac. But I definitely think for the most part, for the most part, it was UF students. Which I think is a good thing to have that travel option for UF students coming to South Florida.”

For now, there will be one trip scheduled to land and depart from GNV every evening.

