Marion County campground expected to be completed by Spring 2024

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Progress is being made on a brand-new RV campground in Marion County.

The campground is owned and operated by county officials at the Southeastern Livestock Pavilion in Ocala and will be located next to the pavilion. It will provide additional accommodations for those attending events at the Livestock Pavillion.

Design for the project began in the summer of 2021. They broke ground for construction earlier this year and plan for completion in Spring 2024.

The campground will have 66 sites with access to water, sewer, power and broadband internet.

The project costs a total of $2.9 million, with $1 million provided by state grants from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

