OPD arrested a man for attempted murder after a short chase ended with a K9 unit stopping the suspect.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police officers arrested a man for attempted murder, saying he shot a woman in the leg.

It was how they caught him that is making the news.

After a short chase, a K9 was able to stop him as he was trying to climb on top of a car.

Officers arrested 33-year-old Dontae Davis after they say got into an argument with a woman outside Carlton Arms Apartments in Ocala, on August 18th.

A witness told deputies that Davis ran at the victim and fired multiple shots and one hit her in the leg.

On Saturday, investigators found Davis at a home on NW 1st Street and that’s when he tried to run but the K9 was able to stop him from running.

