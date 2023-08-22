OPD arrested a man for attempted murder

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police officers arrested a man for attempted murder, saying he shot a woman in the leg.

It was how they caught him that is making the news.

After a short chase, a K9 was able to stop him as he was trying to climb on top of a car.

Officers arrested 33-year-old Dontae Davis after they say got into an argument with a woman outside Carlton Arms Apartments in Ocala, on August 18th.

A witness told deputies that Davis ran at the victim and fired multiple shots and one hit her in the leg.

On Saturday, investigators found Davis at a home on NW 1st Street and that’s when he tried to run but the K9 was able to stop him from running.

