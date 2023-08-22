OPD arrests siblings accused of incest, battery, exhibition to children

Leonard Tober, 35, and Samantha Tober, 32, Marion County Jail booking photos
Leonard Tober, 35, and Samantha Tober, 32, Marion County Jail booking photos(MCSO, MGN)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Siblings from Ocala were arrested after officers say the brother and sister had sex in front of children.

Jail records show Leonard Tober, 34, and Samantha Tober, 32, are both charged with six counts of incest and lewd or lascivious exhibition. Samantha Tober is also charged with sexual battery on a child younger than 12.

Officers say the investigation began when the department received a report accusing Samantha Tober of sending nude images of a 7-year-old child, sexually abusing a child verbally, and having sex with her brother.

Detectives searched her phone and determined the nude images were child erotica, not sexual abuse material. They did find multiple videos of Samantha engaging in sex with Leonard Tober, her brother.

During an interview with the siblings, officers say they determined children witnessed incest. Additional evidence revealed that Samantha Tober had committed a sex crime on a child.

TRENDING: Walmart closes in Marion County as deputies investigate bomb threat

Both were booked into the Marion County Jail on Monday. Leonard Tober’s bond was set at $150,000. No bond was set for Samantha Tober.

