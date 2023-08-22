Alachua County Commission approves motion to stop planning for proposed meat processing plant in Newberry

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) -Alachua County Board of Commissioners approved a motion to stop the planning for a proposed meat processing plant in Newberry after months of debate and protests.

Commissioners Ken Cornell, Marihelen Wheeler, and Chuck Chestnut voted for the motion while Anna Prizzia and Mary Alford voted in dissent.

Residents of Alachua County gathered at the county commission meeting to discuss the proposed meat plant facility project in partnership with the city of Newberry. Mayor Jordan Marlowe said the city was ready to move forward on the plan but the county isn’t committing to moving forward.

The plan included building a 10,000 square-foot meat processing facility in Newberry.

The chair of county commission says she believed the plant could’ve been beneficial.

“I think that this an important part of investing in our local food economy,” said Anna Prizzia, ”I think that over 50 percent of our local farms are ranches and our growing animals.”

Protestors traveled from different areas to voice their concerns on the slaughterhouse.

“As soon as we heard a new slaughter house was going to be built in the backyards of 2 schools on a land that’s supposed to be considered environmental land, we stepped forward because we understand slaughter houses,” said Wesley Hucker.

Wesley also believes the money should be more evenly distributed from here on out.

“It’s just completely discriminatory,” said Wesley, ”It doesn’t even consider the plant farmers as someone that needs to be bailed out and may be supported in their financial struggles.”

After the commission meeting, it was decided that the plan to bring a slaughterhouse to Newberry is dead after many months of protests and debates.

