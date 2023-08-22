Registered sex offender in Ocala arrested after inappropriately touching himself in public

A store employee told deputies about a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 1:04 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A registered sex offender is in trouble again after investigators say he was caught touching himself inappropriately in public.

Darren Hay, 61, was arrested Sunday morning at the Circle K on North Highway 441 in Ocala.

A store employee told deputies about a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot. Deputies approached the vehicle and found hay watching porn.

Deputies say Hay is also registered sex offender who failed to report a change to his address.

