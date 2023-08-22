Resolution passed to ban smoking in Lake City parks and beaches

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The air may be a little fresher for visitors to public parks in Lake City.

City Council Voted tonight on a resolution to ban smoking and vaping in city parks and beaches.

The second reading passed unanimously and takes effect immediately.

The new rule covers all tobacco products except unfiltered cigars, which are exempted by state law.

