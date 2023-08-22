Tech Tuesday: Sinmat

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Here in Gainesville, we have a thriving scene of entrepreneurs looking to grow in inventions. Today, joining me is Deepika Singh, current inventor and founder of Sinmat. Deepika, thank you so much for joining us today.

Thank you. Glad to be here.

So tell us about your journey as an inventor.

I was always fascinated in science and technology and innovation, and therefore I pursued my degree in Science and Engineering. I also worked as an engineer for a few years, and then I wanted to take my innovations out to the public and to the marketplace. That’s how I started as an inventor.

And what’s Sinmat?

At Sinmat, we made products for a semiconductor processing step called the Chemical Mechanical Planarization, and we developed numerous products which are helping in polishing microchips. We are particularly focused in making advanced microchips, which are made of silicon carbide and other very hard materials, and therefore it is very hard to polish them. And therefore, at Sinmat we developed certain technologies which use very soft nanoparticles with a combination of chemicals which polish these ultra hard materials.

So what was so special about Sinmat and your findings?

So the special thing about our finding at Sinmat was to polish these ultra hard materials, which would take over 50 hours to polish. And therefore, that was one of the drawbacks that the companies could not invest that much of manufacturing time and it would cost a lot to make those wafers. When we came up with our technology, it would take one hour and therefore this became a reality, and therefore this product was introduced into the real world.

And for those who are looking to become an inventor, what advice would you give them?

Well, there are many things I can say about that, but one of the most important things is make sure that the invention that you do is relevant to whatever you are trying to do. For example, in our case, we always had to get input from our end users of what their needs were and basically try to come up, do research in that field so that what we invent was relevant to the end user.

Well, Deepika, it’s been such a pleasure hearing your story and having you on.

Thank you.

And that’s another great Tech Tuesday. We’ll see you next time.

