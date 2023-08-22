UNTOLD: Swamp Kings documents Florida Gators’ rise to the National Championship

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new four-part docu-series about the Florida Gators football program focuses on the highs and lows of the Urban Meyer and Tim Tebow era. The new “UNTOLD” series is titled “Swamp Kings.”

The series highlights the revival of the program on and off the field. Meyer talks about how he ran the program during his five-year run.

The director says it took time to gain former players’ trust while filming.

You can watch swamp kings on Netflix. TV20 provided archival footage for the documentary.

