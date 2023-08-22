UNTOLD: Swamp Kings documents Florida Gators’ rise to the National Championship

Florida Gators football program FILE
Florida Gators football program FILE(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new four-part docu-series about the Florida Gators football program focuses on the highs and lows of the Urban Meyer and Tim Tebow era. The new “UNTOLD” series is titled “Swamp Kings.”

The series highlights the revival of the program on and off the field. Meyer talks about how he ran the program during his five-year run.

The director says it took time to gain former players’ trust while filming.

You can watch swamp kings on Netflix. TV20 provided archival footage for the documentary.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee murder suspect flees into Alachua County and is stopped on I-75
Authorities blocked I-75 in Alachua County to stop double murder suspect from Tallahassee
Gainesville Police have not released any suspect descriptions, but said they did not make any...
16-year-old shot in Gainesville neighborhood, dies in hospital
Tamesha Haygood and Thomas Lee Williams booking photos
Shots fired at custody swap in Starke leads to arrest of couple in Columbia County
Ja’zier Myers, 20, charged with murder
Arrest made: Two dead one injured after early morning Gainesville shooting
Dollar General Fires Employees
Dollar General Fires Manager After She Refused to Sell Unsafe Produce

Latest News

The overall law affects people from what Florida calls “foreign countries of concern”
Law that would restrict people from China from owning land headed to federal appeals court
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
It will provide additional accommodations for those attending events at the Livestock Pavilion.
Marion County campground expected to be completed by Spring 2024
Siblings from Ocala were arrested after officers say the brother and sister had sex in front of...
OPD arrests siblings accused of incest, battery, exhibition to children