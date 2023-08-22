Virtual Healthcare App for Santa Fe Students

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Since 1970 the Student Health Care Center at Santa Fe College was a physical place students could go if they needed health care services, but effective this semester the college is changing to a virtual health support system.

TimelyCare, a health and wellbeing service, is meant to provide students with 24/7 access to medical care and mental health support all on an app. This means no more registered nurse on campus going forward, but student’s on campus understand how important mental health is.

Chris Ostagne, a Sophomore at Santa Fe College tells TV20; “Mental health is just very serious you know, no matter how much you’re great physically, if it’s not there mentally then it’s like you’re gonna have a struggle. In college it’s a lot of pressure because a lot of first generation students, students moving out of their house so it’s just all coming together trying to understand their paths.”

The partnership is part of Santa Fe’s commitment to providing students with the resources they need to succeed in their studies and live healthy lives, and the new virtual service is available to all Santa Fe students, regardless of their insurance status.

