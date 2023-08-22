Walmart closes in Marion County as deputies investigate bomb threat

SILVER SPRINGS SHORES, Fla. (WCJB) - Law enforcement responded to a bomb threat found at a Walmart in Marion County on Tuesday. The store was closed and a nearby school was locked down as authorities investigated.

Marion County Sheriff’s deputies say the threat was written in the women’s restroom at the store on Bahia Avenue off Southeast Maricamp Road.

Greenway Elementary School was placed on a code yellow lockdown.

