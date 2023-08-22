Walmart reopens in Marion County after deputies investigate bomb threat

SILVER SPRINGS SHORES, Fla. (WCJB) - A Walmart in Marion County has reopened after authorities investigated a bomb threat on Tuesday.

Marion County Sheriff’s deputies say the threat was written in the women’s restroom at the store on Bahia Avenue off Southeast Maricamp Road. After searching the store, the threat was unsubstantiated.

Greenway Elementary School also returned to normal operations after being placed on a code yellow lockdown.

