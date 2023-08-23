Division of Unclaimed Property urges Floridians to check for lost items

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - The state of Florida has returned more than two billion dollars in unclaimed property to people over the past six years, including $33 million last month.

In addition to tangible items like jewelry, coins and baseball cards, the state keeps track of unclaimed bank accounts, stock dividends, and utility or rent deposits. Floridians can check if they have a claim at the state’s unclaimed property website.

TRENDING: ‘She was all I had’: New hearing scheduled in Demiah Appling murder trial in Dixie County

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis oversees the Division of Unclaimed Property, which will be hosting an auction this Saturday in Orlando. Patronis says one in five Floridians have some type of unclaimed property, adding that more than two billion dollars in assets have yet to be claimed.

“Dollars, safety deposit boxes, you name it; we get in hundreds of millions of dollars in unclaimed property every single year. We push it out just as quick as we can get it”, said Patronis. “There is just money waiting to be claimed. Just because you check it today, I’d check it a month from now. We are constantly, every single day, updating that database with new accounts.”

The in-person auction will be held this Saturday, August 26th, at the Holiday Inn at Universal Orlando. To see if you have unclaimed property or money, visit www.FLTreasureHunt.gov.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.