Federal Department of Transportation educated students to set a different pace for pedestrian safety

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -School leaders partnered with University of Florida Police Department and Federal Department of Transportation for the second year to educate students on the dangers of the road.

It’s the first day of class for University of Florida students, so officials gathered at the corner of W University Avenue and 13th St. to ensure safety as traffic starts to get heavier.

Some students from the University of Florida say the roads around campus are dangerous.

“I don’t trust a single driver in Gainesville,” shared student Lexi Vander. “Especially on my moped. I feel at danger all the time, never at ease.”

UF freshman, Maggie Paxton, was hit and killed on a crosswalk in December of 2020. Just a month later, sophomore, Sophia Lambert, was also killed in a crash. Both deaths happened while these students were on University Avenue.

FDOT spokesperson has seen this tragedy happen before.

“I would just like to first and foremost say that any death on the road way is a tragedy,” shared spokesperson Tracy Hisler-Pace. “Anywhere is the part of this state, nobody wants to see that happen.”

Officials are currently in the process of changing the road by adding more traffic lights. In addition, there are safety improvements ongoing for raised crosswalks near NW 14th St. and Gale Lemerand Drive to provide pedestrians with new places to cross University Avenue safely. This project is expected to be completed summer 2024.

“Every single one of our construction projects already has safety incorporated in it.” shared spokesperson of FDOT.

Free helmets and bicycle lights were given out at the event to drive the point home about safety as the new school year starts.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.