Finalists announced for the Cade Prize for Innovation

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The finalists have been named for this year’s Cade Prize for Innovation.

21 finalists were identified that have significant market promise and the potential to make an impact in their field.

Almost half of the finalists are from outside the state, with some coming from as far as Arizona.

Up to $100,000 will awarded to 5 winners.

The grand prize winner will walk away with $50,000.

The awards ceremony will take place on September 28th at the Cade Museum in Gainesville.

