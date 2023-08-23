Florida Sheriff’s Association awards Senator Jennifer Bradley with ‘Friend of the Sheriff’ award

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials with multiple sheriff’s offices presented an award to a North Central Florida state senator this afternoon.

Senator Jennifer Bradley was given the ‘Friend of the Sheriff’ award from the Florida Sheriff’s Association.

Sheriffs from Bradford, Columbia, Clay, and Union counties were there to honor Bradley.

She is being recognized for working on the Emergency Communications Bill, which pushed for sheriffs to serve on the E911 board.

