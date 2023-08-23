‘Gross Out Science’ exhibit at the Discovery Center ends Saturday

It includes learning about what blood is made of as well as sweat, and other bodily functions.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 1:34 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - You still have time to see an Ocala exhibit featuring gross science.

‘Gross Out Science’ at the Discovery Center in Ocala ends this Saturday.

The interactive exhibit and activities are geared towards families and children to learn about the human body.

TRENDING: Gainesville budget cuts force GRACE Marketplace to tighten the belt

It includes learning about what blood is made of as well as sweat, and other bodily functions.

Tickets are $8 but children two and under are free.

