Hero dog gets adopted weeks after saving foster family in fire

A dog who saved his foster family from a boat fire has found a forever home. (Source: WTKR, SHEILA JAMES, CNN)
By Jay Greene, WTKR
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Va. (WTKR) - A dog who saved his foster family from a boat fire has found a forever home.

He’s a Great Pyrenees named Moose and he is settling in with his new family in Virginia.

“It’s hard not to fall in love with a sweet fellow like that,” Ciara Hill, Moose’s new owner, said.

Hill recently adopted the pup from the Portsmouth Humane Society after following stories about him.

Moose rescued his foster family from a fire a few weeks ago. He was adopted a day after the fire but wasn’t a good fit. So, he went back to the shelter.

“We saw that he had been returned, and I was talking to my husband. He was like, ‘Well, go get him,’” Hill said.

And she went and got Moose who has since been getting acclimated to his new home.

“My other animals are welcoming him in, and he seems to be pretty comfortable,” Hill said.

Portsmouth Humane Society Executive Director Dyanna Uchiek said it’s important to take the time to make sure the pet you’re thinking of adopting is the perfect fit.

According to Hill, Moose has had no trouble adapting.

“He has just made himself at home,” she said.

Moose won’t be lonely in his new home. The Hill family already has dogs, cats, chickens and a tortoise.

Copyright 2023 WTKR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee murder suspect flees into Alachua County and is stopped on I-75
Authorities blocked I-75 in Alachua County to stop double murder suspect from Tallahassee
Gainesville Police have not released any suspect descriptions, but said they did not make any...
16-year-old shot in Gainesville neighborhood, dies in hospital
Tamesha Haygood and Thomas Lee Williams booking photos
Shots fired at custody swap in Starke leads to arrest of couple in Columbia County
Ja’zier Myers, 20, charged with murder
Arrest made: Two dead one injured after early morning Gainesville shooting
Dollar General Fires Employees
Dollar General Fires Manager After She Refused to Sell Unsafe Produce

Latest News

FILE - Convicted BTK killer Dennis Rader listens during a court proceeding, Oct. 12, 2005, in...
Oklahoma authorities name the BTK killer as the ‘prime suspect’ in at least two unsolved cases
Waymore Gerhardt, Dixie County Courthouse
‘She was all I had’: New hearing scheduled in Demiah Appling murder trial in Dixie County
Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani speaks to reporters as he leaves his apartment building...
Rudy Giuliani surrenders to Georgia authorities
A mother deer and her twin fawns are now recovering thanks to the help of Kentucky officers.
Deputies find deer in labor and distress, help deliver twin fawns
Gov. Ron DeSantis makes a pre-debate stop on Okaloosa Island on Aug. 21
Experts: GOP debate could help Gov. Ron DeSantis in the primary