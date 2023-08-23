Horse Capital TV highlights a Marion County trainer focused on helping beginners

On this week’s Horse Capital TV, she’ll share some of the best ways hold onto the reigns.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Learning to ride a horse can be intimidating, but one trainer in Marion county is focused on getting beginners in the saddle.

On this week’s Horse Capital TV, she’ll share some of the best ways hold onto the reigns.

RELATED: Horse Capital TV highlights a holistic approach to horse training

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee murder suspect flees into Alachua County and is stopped on I-75
Authorities blocked I-75 in Alachua County to stop double murder suspect from Tallahassee
Gainesville Police have not released any suspect descriptions, but said they did not make any...
16-year-old shot in Gainesville neighborhood, dies in hospital
Tamesha Haygood and Thomas Lee Williams booking photos
Shots fired at custody swap in Starke leads to arrest of couple in Columbia County
Ja’zier Myers, 20, charged with murder
Arrest made: Two dead one injured after early morning Gainesville shooting
Dollar General Fires Employees
Dollar General Fires Manager After She Refused to Sell Unsafe Produce

Latest News

Commissioners Ken Cornell, Marihelen Wheeler, and Chuck Chestnut voted for the motion while...
Alachua County Commission approves motion to stop planning for proposed meat processing plant in Newberry
On this week’s Horse Capital TV, she’ll share some of the best ways hold onto the reigns.
Horse Capital TV highlights a Marion County trainer focused on helping beginners
The interactive exhibit and activities are geared towards families and children to learn about...
‘Gross Out Science’ exhibit at the Discovery Center ends Saturday
21 finalists were identified that have significant market promise and the potential to make an...
Finalists announced for the Cade Prize for Innovation