Marion County deputies ask for help solving a homing pigeon heist

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for help to find a man accused of stealing more than 20 homing pigeons from a property in Reddick.

On Thursday, deputies released images from security footage showing a man at a home on Northwest 53rd Court on Aug. 14.

Deputies say the man stole $2,100 worth of homing pigeons from the property.

In a bird-pun-filled Facebook post, the sheriff’s office asks, “Now we need you – our eagle-eyed readers – to help us identify this pigeon pirate. When we catch him, we can’t tar-and-feather him, but we can make him the next jailbird to roost at the Marion County Jail. Our feathered friends are counting on us to reunite them with their rightful owner. If you have any information on his identity or the location of the homing pigeons, please call 352-732-9111.”

Marion County Sheriff's Office releases photos from surveillance video showing a man accused of stealing pigeons (MCSO)

