New hearing scheduled in Demiah Appling murder trial in Dixie County

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Another pretrial hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 27 in the case against the man accused of killing Demiah Appling, 14 of Old Town. However, a trial date has not yet been set in the case against Waymore Gerhardt, 19.

Demiah’s family members were at the courthouse Thursday, saying they hope court officials schedule the trial soon.

The grand jury indicted Gerhardt on Feb. 20 on first-degree murder charges. Investigators say Gerhardt shot Demiah in the head on Oct. 16th. Her body was found two months later in Gilchrist County.

Depositions are scheduled for Tuesday.

