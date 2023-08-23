Newberry Commissioner reacts to plans for meat processing facility ending

Newberry Commissioner reacts to plans for meat processing facility ending
Newberry Commissioner reacts to plans for meat processing facility ending(WCJB)
By Kristin Chase
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Commissioners approved a motion to stop the planning for a proposed meat processing plant in Newberry.

Commissioners Ken Cornell, Marihelen Wheeler, and Chuck Chestnut voted for the motion while Anna Prizzia and Mary Alford voted in dissent.

Over in Newberry, Commissioner Tim Marden said he was torn about the project but overall thinks not moving forward was a good decision.

He was in favor from a food security standpoint but thinks it’s not a government role to be building meat processing facilities. “It’s just not in their wheelhouse to do these certain things. I know they were going to try to get an operator but that creates a problem of well now you have to manage an operator that’s in there. It’s just not what they do. It’s not their function, so why should they be in the business? You know if there is such a demand as Commissioner Prizzia really believes, I think she should be able to fund it privately” said Marden.

Last June, Governor Ron DeSantis vetoed a state funding request for almost 2 million dollars for the meat processing facility.

Marden does think the facility is a good idea but would require too much taxpayer money. “The way that the business model was coming to light I don’t personally think, having owned businesses, I don’t think it was a really viable model which is going to create a void and that void is going to have to be filled by taxpayers in the long run. Financially I don’t think it was good for Newberry to have,” said Marden.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee murder suspect flees into Alachua County and is stopped on I-75
Authorities blocked I-75 in Alachua County to stop double murder suspect from Tallahassee
Gainesville Police have not released any suspect descriptions, but said they did not make any...
16-year-old shot in Gainesville neighborhood, dies in hospital
Tamesha Haygood and Thomas Lee Williams booking photos
Shots fired at custody swap in Starke leads to arrest of couple in Columbia County
Ja’zier Myers, 20, charged with murder
Arrest made: Two dead one injured after early morning Gainesville shooting
Dollar General Fires Employees
Dollar General Fires Manager After She Refused to Sell Unsafe Produce

Latest News

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for help to find a man accused of...
Marion County deputies ask for help solving a homing pigeon heist
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for help to find a man accused of...
New hearing scheduled in Demiah Appling murder trial in Dixie County
The second of two 14-day sales tax holidays to help residents purchase hurricane supplies...
Hurricane Prep 2nd Tax Holiday
WCJB TV20 FORECAST