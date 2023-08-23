Newberry Commissioner reacts to plans for meat processing facility ending

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Commissioners approved a motion to stop the planning for a proposed meat processing plant in Newberry.

Commissioners Ken Cornell, Marihelen Wheeler, and Chuck Chestnut voted for the motion while Anna Prizzia and Mary Alford voted in dissent.

Over in Newberry, Commissioner Tim Marden said he was torn about the project but overall thinks not moving forward was a good decision.

He was in favor from a food security standpoint but thinks it’s not a government role to be building meat processing facilities. “It’s just not in their wheelhouse to do these certain things. I know they were going to try to get an operator but that creates a problem of well now you have to manage an operator that’s in there. It’s just not what they do. It’s not their function, so why should they be in the business? You know if there is such a demand as Commissioner Prizzia really believes, I think she should be able to fund it privately” said Marden.

Last June, Governor Ron DeSantis vetoed a state funding request for almost 2 million dollars for the meat processing facility.

Marden does think the facility is a good idea but would require too much taxpayer money. “The way that the business model was coming to light I don’t personally think, having owned businesses, I don’t think it was a really viable model which is going to create a void and that void is going to have to be filled by taxpayers in the long run. Financially I don’t think it was good for Newberry to have,” said Marden.

