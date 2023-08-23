Nikki Fried Visits Gilchrist County

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The “Take Back Florida” tour across Florida continued today in Gilchrist County, led by Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried.

Time was allotted for a Q&A from residents and topics included the housing crisis, inflation, women’s rights and health care costs.

Fried tells TV20, “Coming here to Gilchrist was so important because it shows that we’re gonna compete everywhere. We’re gonna go to the blue counties, we’re gonna go to red counties, purple counties, rural communities to make sure that everybody understands we’re in this together. And when I say ‘Take Back Florida’ I mean this needs to be a state that we all grew up in, that we love. That going to the springs, going to the beach, going hunting, people finding their people and everybody getting alone by government.”

In Florida, Republicans currently outnumber Democrats by around 550,000. However, nearly 4 million registered voters do not belong to any party.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.