Nikki Fried Visits Gilchrist County

The tour is part of an 18-county visit across the state and is meant to sign up voters and promote enthusiasm within the party.
The tour is part of an 18-county visit across the state and is meant to sign up voters and promote enthusiasm within the party.
By Scott Gagliardi
Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The “Take Back Florida” tour across Florida continued today in Gilchrist County, led by Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried.

Time was allotted for a Q&A from residents and topics included the housing crisis, inflation, women’s rights and health care costs.

Fried tells TV20, “Coming here to Gilchrist was so important because it shows that we’re gonna compete everywhere. We’re gonna go to the blue counties, we’re gonna go to red counties, purple counties, rural communities to make sure that everybody understands we’re in this together. And when I say ‘Take Back Florida’ I mean this needs to be a state that we all grew up in, that we love. That going to the springs, going to the beach, going hunting, people finding their people and everybody getting alone by government.”

In Florida, Republicans currently outnumber Democrats by around 550,000. However, nearly 4 million registered voters do not belong to any party.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee murder suspect flees into Alachua County and is stopped on I-75
Authorities blocked I-75 in Alachua County to stop double murder suspect from Tallahassee
Gainesville Police have not released any suspect descriptions, but said they did not make any...
16-year-old shot in Gainesville neighborhood, dies in hospital
Tamesha Haygood and Thomas Lee Williams booking photos
Shots fired at custody swap in Starke leads to arrest of couple in Columbia County
Ja’zier Myers, 20, charged with murder
Arrest made: Two dead one injured after early morning Gainesville shooting
Dollar General Fires Employees
Dollar General Fires Manager After She Refused to Sell Unsafe Produce

Latest News

Gov. Ron DeSantis makes a pre-debate stop on Okaloosa Island on Aug. 21
Experts: GOP debate could help Gov. Ron DeSantis in the primary
An FSU political scientist thinks Trump not participating in Wednesday’s debate at 9 p.m. ET...
Experts: GOP debate could help Gov. Ron DeSantis in the primary
Waymore Gerhardt, Dixie County Courthouse
‘She was all I had’: New hearing scheduled in Demiah Appling murder trial in Dixie County
Another pretrial hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 27 in the case against the man accused of...
‘She was all I had’: New hearing scheduled in Demiah Appling murder trial in Dixie County