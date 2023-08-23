Ocala doctor faces $5k fine after missing signs of sepsis, causing woman’s hands and feet to be amputated

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Dr. Donald Crowe with AdventHealth in Ocala is being fined $5,000 by The State Board of Medicine after missing the signs of sepsis during a woman’s emergency room visit back in 2020.

According to the Department of Health, this caused the woman to lose both hands and both feet.

“My profession was orthotics and prosthetics. So I worked with a lot of people with no hands and no feet. It’s tough, very tough,” shared resident Terrance Stock.”$5,000...that doesn’t pay for one hand or foot replacement.”

It started when the 58-year old woman named “L.S.” in the DOH report, visited AdventHealth on State Road 200.

The report says L.S complained of fever, chills and numbness in her hands and face.

“He should’ve been charged much more than $5,000,” shared resident Kenneth Gibbs. “I mean $5,000 to a doctor is like pennies and nickels. It’s nothing.”

Dr. Crowe ran several blood tests. According to lab results, the woman showed signs of sepsis but instead was given IV fluids and pain medication.

“I expect better from doctors,” stated Gibbs. “They’re there to help us and not helping us in the end it’s just, is no good.”

The report notes L.S was not given antibiotics and her condition worsened leading to multiple amputations.

Dr. Crowe’s representative told TV20 to call AdventHealth. AdventHealth officials sent a statement saying they are unable to comment but mention Crowe is contracted and not a part of staff.

Due to confidentiality rules, we are unable to provide details regarding the settlement or the patient involved. It’s important to note that while the doctor in question is part of a third-party contractor and not an employee of AdventHealth, we extend our deepest condolences.

“It was his responsibility to make an accurate diagnosis,” stated Stock. “The physician took an oath, to do no harm.”

According to state records this is the third time Dr. Crowe has been disciplined by the state board of medicine.

