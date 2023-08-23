Ocala workers face layoffs after Yellow Trucking files for bankruptcy

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The bankruptcy and closure of Yellow Trucking means some workers in Ocala will be out of a job.

A notice sent to the state indicates the YRC Freight facility on southwest 52nd avenue in Ocala will close, and 19 people are being laid off.

Operations for the company ended nationwide on Sunday.

Company leaders say “unforeseen circumstances” led to ending trucking operations.

Industry publications are reporting that at least two other trucking companies have made offers to purchase Yellow’s assets, which could include the Ocala facility.

