Ocala workers face layoffs after Yellow Trucking files for bankruptcy

19 employees in Ocala are being laid off after Yellow Trucking filed for bankruptcy and halted all operations over the weekend.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The bankruptcy and closure of Yellow Trucking means some workers in Ocala will be out of a job.

A notice sent to the state indicates the YRC Freight facility on southwest 52nd avenue in Ocala will close, and 19 people are being laid off.

Operations for the company ended nationwide on Sunday.

Company leaders say “unforeseen circumstances” led to ending trucking operations.

Industry publications are reporting that at least two other trucking companies have made offers to purchase Yellow’s assets, which could include the Ocala facility.

