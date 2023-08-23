Paige’s Kitchen: Cooking with Peaches

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - What happens when you combine fresh peaches, corn, and tomatoes on a bed of fresh lettuce? You get a salad that is exploding with flavor, Don’t forget to add the honey vinaigrette salad dressing that we made last week on Paige’s Kitchen. This salad will please even the pickiest of eaters. Enjoy!

Instructions

2 beefsteak or at least 6 Campari tomatoes, each cut into wedges

1 peach, diced (about 1 cup)

1 cup fresh corn kernels (from 2 small ears or 1 large ear)

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 cup honey vinaigrette

2 oz feta cheese or goat cheese, crumbled (about 1/2 cup)

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Directions

Combine tomato wedges, diced peach, and corn in a medium bowl. Sprinkle with salt. Drizzle with Honey Vinaigrette and toss to coat. Divide salad and top with cheese, and sprinkle with black pepper.

