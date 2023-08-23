Second Hurricane Tax Free Holiday

The second of two 14-day sales tax holidays to help residents purchase hurricane supplies starts this Saturday.
By Scott Gagliardi
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The holiday was part of House Bill 7063 that was signed back in May and comes at a time when a tropical storm made landfall in Texas just this week, and California was affected by impacts from what was a Category 4 hurricane in the Pacific.

It’s the first time Florida has participated in the tax-free holiday, not only for a 2nd week, but also during hurricane season.

As we approach the peak in mid-September, and if you have been procrastinating, then this is a great second chance opportunity.

ACE Hardware employee, Chuck Duncan, tells TV20, “I mean with the way everything is going, in the country, every dollar helps. So if you can save a dollar or two you might as well. Sales do go up, normally, but this is the first time they have done a second week of it.”

Items that are tax free during the 2 week period are batteries, flashlights, power banks, generators under $3,000 and much more. The complete list can be found below.

  • Laundry supplies:
    Fabric softener
    Dryer sheets
    Stain removers
    Bleach
  • Toilet paper
  • Paper towels
  • Tissues
  • Dish soaps and detergents
  • Cleaning/ disinfecting wipes and spray
  • Hand sanitizers
  • Trash bags
  • Ice packs (with a sales price of $20 or less)

The bill also takes into account the wellbeing of pets, including many supplies necessary for pet evacuations:

  • Bags of dry cat/ dog food (must weigh less than 50 pounds, must cost less than $100).
  • Portable kennels/ pet carriers (must cost less than $100)
  • Over-the-counter pet medications (must cost less than $100)
  • Pet beds (must cost less than $40)
  • Cat litter (must weigh 25 pounds or less)
  • Pet pads (must cost less than $20)
  • Manual can openers (must cost less than $15)
  • Cat litter pans (must cost less than $15)
  • Pet waste disposal bags (must cost less than $15).
  • Collapsible/ travel-sized food/water bowls (must cost less than $15).
  • Hamster or rabbit substrate (must cost less than $15).
  • Cans/ pouches of wet pet food (must cost less than $10 each)A portable generator used to provide light or communications or preserve food in the event of a power outage with a sales price of $3,000 or less.
  • A tarpaulin or other flexible waterproof sheeting with a sales price of $100 or less.
  • An item normally sold as, or generally advertised as, a ground anchor system or tie-down kit with a sales price of $100 or less.
  • A smoke detector or smoke alarm with a sales price of $70 or less.
  • A fire extinguisher with a sales price of $70 or less.
  • A carbon monoxide detector with a sales price of $70 or less.
  • A nonelectric food storage cooler with a sales price of $60 or less.
  • A portable power bank with a sales price of $60 or less.
  • A gas or diesel fuel tank with a sales price of $50 or less.
  • A portable self-powered radio*, two-way radio, or weather-band radio with a sales price of $50 or less.
  • A package of AA-cell, AAA-cell, C-cell, D-cell, 6- volt, or 9-volt batteries, excluding automobile and boat batteries, with a sales price of $50 or less.
  • A portable self-powered light source* (powered by battery, solar, hand-crank or gas) with a sales price of $40 or less, Flashlights, Lanterns, Candles

There is also no limit on the number of qualifying items that can be purchased tax-exempt.

The disaster preparedness sales tax holiday period runs from Saturday, Aug. 26, through Friday, Sept. 8.

