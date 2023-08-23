‘She was all I had’: New hearing scheduled in Demiah Appling murder trial in Dixie County

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Another pretrial hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 27 in the case against the man accused of killing Demiah Appling, 14 of Old Town. However, a trial date has not yet been set in the case against Waymore Gerhardt, 19.

Demiah’s family members were at the courthouse Wednesday, saying they hope court officials schedule the trial soon.

“She was all I had and you ripped that from me and I want to know why,” said Debra Appling, the victim’s grandmother. “There are no answers for this, it needs to be taken care of. We need some answers, I want to know why he would do that to this girl.”

The grand jury indicted Gerhardt on Feb. 20 on first-degree murder charges. Investigators say Gerhardt shot Demiah in the head on Oct. 16th. Her body was found two months later in Gilchrist County.

Depositions are scheduled for Tuesday.

Family members are frustrated they have yet to see Gerhardt appear in court.

“[The delay] is understandable, it’s time-consuming because of the evidence,” said David Appling. “But, it’s still frustrating that he doesn’t show his face. People need to see who he is and what he’s done.”

