WWE Hall of Fame pro wrestler Terry Funk dies at 79

Professional wrestler Terry Funk has died at 79.
Professional wrestler Terry Funk has died at 79.(Mike Kalasnik / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Travis Leder
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Longtime professional wrestler Terry Funk has died at the age of 79, WWE has confirmed.

Funk wrestled in numerous promotions for several decades, including WWE and World Championship Wrestling, and he is considered one of the biggest influences of the “hardcore” style. Many believe he is one of the best performers of all time.

“He was my mentor, my idol, one of my closest friends. He was the greatest wrestler I ever saw,” Mick Foley tweeted, upon learning the news of Funk’s death from his daughter Brandee.

Funk was well-known for his feud with Ric Flair in the 1980s and 1990s.

“In my entire life, I’ve never met a guy who worked harder. Terry Funk was a great wrestler, entertainer, unbelievably fearless, and a great friend,” Flair tweeted.

Funk was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame with his brother Dory Funk Jr. in 2009. The siblings were trained by their father, Dory Funk Sr. He was a promoter of the Amarillo, Texas-based Western States Sports where the Funk brothers began their careers.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee murder suspect flees into Alachua County and is stopped on I-75
Authorities blocked I-75 in Alachua County to stop double murder suspect from Tallahassee
Gainesville Police have not released any suspect descriptions, but said they did not make any...
16-year-old shot in Gainesville neighborhood, dies in hospital
Tamesha Haygood and Thomas Lee Williams booking photos
Shots fired at custody swap in Starke leads to arrest of couple in Columbia County
Ja’zier Myers, 20, charged with murder
Arrest made: Two dead one injured after early morning Gainesville shooting
Dollar General Fires Employees
Dollar General Fires Manager After She Refused to Sell Unsafe Produce

Latest News

Gov. Ron DeSantis makes a pre-debate stop on Okaloosa Island on Aug. 21
Experts: GOP debate could help Gov. Ron DeSantis in the primary
An FSU political scientist thinks Trump not participating in Wednesday’s debate at 9 p.m. ET...
Experts: GOP debate could help Gov. Ron DeSantis in the primary
Waymore Gerhardt, Dixie County Courthouse
‘She was all I had’: New hearing scheduled in Demiah Appling murder trial in Dixie County
Another pretrial hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 27 in the case against the man accused of...
‘She was all I had’: New hearing scheduled in Demiah Appling murder trial in Dixie County
Covenant School parent Sarah Shoop Neumann, second from left, wipes tears as she and others...
Signs return to Tennessee statehouse during special session addressing school shooting