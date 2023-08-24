Alachua County GOP hosts watch party for first Republican presidential primary debate

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The first Republican presidential primary debate watch party was held at the Alachua GOP Headquarters.

Eight candidates took the stage in Milwaukee. The Republican front runner, former president Donald Trump declined the invitation to debate.

“I’m kind of looking for someone who has the ability to be the leader that we need to take us back to where we need to be in our country,” shared resident Mike Cook.

Many said they were eager to hear who will make a name for themselves and listened to their priorities.

“I want to hear what they each have to say,” stated Cook. “Are they potentially enough of a candidate to against Trump in the primary?”

Some said the topics of finance, abortion rights, and the border crisis were just some of the issues they had all ears on.

“Foremost on my mind is the kind of response to the crisis in all the people who are displaced in Hawaii,” shared Judith Jensen, secretary of Alachua County Republican Committee. “But just in general, financial concerns and international things. I certainly hope our country does not get embroiled in a war.”

The watch party brought dozens of residents, students and party members together.

“I have a very open mind about all of the candidates just because I want to hear what their thoughts are,” shared Jensen. “What they prioritize for our country, how they see their leadership style.”

Those who attended say climate change and Ukraine were other key moments and they will be tuning in to the next debate on September 27th.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.