Alachua County Pets: Caldwell, Almond, and Flo

Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

If your looking for a brown eyed beautiful pup, stop right there and meeting Caldwell. This well trained boy is looking to make some new friends and someone to cuddle up with.

If your a bit nutty we found the pup just for you. This is Almond. Almond is a devoted girl who adores spending time with people and is looking for a forever home.

Lastly, this pup may not be able to bundle your home and auto insurance but she is a bundle of joy. This is Flo. This pup will stick to you and always love to be in the center of the action.

RELATED: Alachua County Pets: Luna, Estrella, Bullseye, and Bellatrix

The shelter is offering services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 to 5:30.

If you want to come meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time they have you covered.

Alachua County Animal Resources is located at 3400 Northeast 53rd Avenue in Gainesville.

They ask anyone interested in these or other adoptables to schedule a visit at ACAS@AlachuaCounty.us. or 352-264-6870

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gainesville Police have not released any suspect descriptions, but said they did not make any...
16-year-old shot in Gainesville neighborhood, dies in hospital
Tamesha Haygood and Thomas Lee Williams booking photos
Shots fired at custody swap in Starke leads to arrest of couple in Columbia County
Ja’zier Myers, 20, charged with murder
Arrest made: Two dead one injured after early morning Gainesville shooting
Dollar General Fires Employees
Dollar General Fires Manager After She Refused to Sell Unsafe Produce
Thomas and Brandi Seponski say their English bull dog named Chevy, was a part of their family.
‘It shouldn’t end like this’: Dog dies of heat stroke at doggy day care in Ocala

Latest News

It has expanded from 22-thousand square feet to 45-thousand, allowing 19 more families to be...
Ronald McDonald House Charities of NCFL leaders showcase completed home
Here’s what you missed when we caught up with our friends over at WIND-FM.
“What’s up” WIND-FM 8/24
Here’s what you missed when we caught up with our friends over at WIND-FM.
“What’s up” WIND-FM 8/24
Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new...
Alachua County Pets: Caldwell, Almond, and Flo