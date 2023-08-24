Alachua County Pets: Caldwell, Almond, and Flo

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

If your looking for a brown eyed beautiful pup, stop right there and meeting Caldwell. This well trained boy is looking to make some new friends and someone to cuddle up with.

If your a bit nutty we found the pup just for you. This is Almond. Almond is a devoted girl who adores spending time with people and is looking for a forever home.

Lastly, this pup may not be able to bundle your home and auto insurance but she is a bundle of joy. This is Flo. This pup will stick to you and always love to be in the center of the action.

RELATED: Alachua County Pets: Luna, Estrella, Bullseye, and Bellatrix

The shelter is offering services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 to 5:30.

If you want to come meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time they have you covered.

Alachua County Animal Resources is located at 3400 Northeast 53rd Avenue in Gainesville.

They ask anyone interested in these or other adoptables to schedule a visit at ACAS@AlachuaCounty.us. or 352-264-6870

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.