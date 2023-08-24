Bellview man arrested on drug and weapon charges after chase ends in pit maneuver

Antonio Rodriguez, 37, was arrested on weapon and drug charges after leading deputies on a chase when they tried to make a traffic stop.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - A man in Belleview led deputies on a high speed chase but he was eventually arrested on weapon and drug charges.

Antonio Rodriguez, 37, led Marion County Sheriff’s deputies on a chase Tuesday night after deputies tried to make a traffic stop on southeast Baseline road.

Deputies were able to stop Rodriguez by using a pit maneuver.

They said Rodriguez is a convicted felon and they found cocaine, ammo, and a concealed gun in his vehicle.

