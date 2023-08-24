Bellview man arrested on drug and weapon charges after chase ends in pit maneuver
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - A man in Belleview led deputies on a high speed chase but he was eventually arrested on weapon and drug charges.
Antonio Rodriguez, 37, led Marion County Sheriff’s deputies on a chase Tuesday night after deputies tried to make a traffic stop on southeast Baseline road.
TRENDING: Division of Unclaimed Property urges Floridians to check for lost items
Deputies were able to stop Rodriguez by using a pit maneuver.
They said Rodriguez is a convicted felon and they found cocaine, ammo, and a concealed gun in his vehicle.
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.