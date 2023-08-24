Countdown to Kickoff: Trinity Catholic Celtics

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - If you are a Celtic, you contend for a title. The Celtics went 9 and 3 last year, but fell short of their third state championship and their countdown to kickoff to next season began.

“Last year just left a bad taste in my mouth and I think for everyone that has been their motivation for the past couple of months,” said senior offensive lineman Dominick Johnson

“You know not the way you want to end the year, but we made it to the top of the mountain, just fell short there at the end. And see what we needed to correct, to make that change, to hopefully get back to the state championship game,” said head coach John Brantley.

“We just got to play together. You know you got to build that brotherhood, instead of being friends, we got to become brothers,” said senior defensive back Jeremiah Rehm.

With a few days till their home opener, the quarterback position was still undecided, senior Alan Means and junior Preston Wright were fighting for the spot and then another senior arrived.

Brantley said, “We had two that came back and one that transferred in, we got great competition at the quarterback position. It’s going to be interesting to who comes out of that group. We are going to compete and find out who is going to lead the Celtics this year.”

The Celtics challenge themselves by playing high-caliber opposition across the state and also out of it.

Brantley said, “We are always going to play a tough schedule at Trinity Catholic. We kind of venture out, you know you are going to see those teams out of the south, you are going to see more speed in everything. This year we are going from Key West to Week 9 we go to Cincinnati, Ohio.”

As long as you wear the Celtic green and gold helmet, the season ends for some teams while Trinity Catholic sets the bar higher.

Brantley said, “The young men that come to Trinity Catholic that’s the expectation to go play for a title.”

“We got to get back to where we were and we got to finish what we started,” Johnson said.

Rehm said, “It’s like a band, everybody is out there at the same time. So I feel like we play like that then nobody can beat us.”

