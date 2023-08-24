Eastside High School employee given national award

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County Public School employee is being recognized with a national award.

Chef Pamela Bedford is the coordinator for the Institute of Culinary Arts at Eastside High School.

The American Culinary Federation National Convention presented Bedford with the ACF Cutting Edge Award.

TRENDING: ‘She was all I had’: New hearing scheduled in Demiah Appling murder trial in Dixie County

She is one of only six chosen across the nation.

Chef Bedford has been teaching since 2007 and has helped hundreds of students find jobs and get into culinary arts schools.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.