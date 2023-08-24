Eastside High School employee given national award

She is one of only six chosen across the nation.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 12:59 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County Public School employee is being recognized with a national award.

Chef Pamela Bedford is the coordinator for the Institute of Culinary Arts at Eastside High School.

The American Culinary Federation National Convention presented Bedford with the ACF Cutting Edge Award.

Chef Bedford has been teaching since 2007 and has helped hundreds of students find jobs and get into culinary arts schools.

