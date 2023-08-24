Ed Sheeran announces new album ‘Autumn Variations’ coming in September

Ed Sheeran performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in New...
Ed Sheeran performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in New York.(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Ed Sheeran is staying busy.

The singer-songwriter is releasing a new album just one week after the U.S. leg of his Mathematics Tour wraps up.

Sheeran announced Thursday that the new album, titled “Autumn Variations,” will be available on Sept. 29.

It includes 14 tracks about love, heartbreak, depression and loneliness.

Sheeran reunited with The National’s guitarist Aaron Dessner for the new album. They previously worked together on Sheeran’s last album “-,” (pronounced “Subtract,”) which came out in May.

“Autumn Variations” will be Sheeran’s seventh studio album. You can preorder it on Sheeran’s website here.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gainesville Police have not released any suspect descriptions, but said they did not make any...
16-year-old shot in Gainesville neighborhood, dies in hospital
Tamesha Haygood and Thomas Lee Williams booking photos
Shots fired at custody swap in Starke leads to arrest of couple in Columbia County
Ja’zier Myers, 20, charged with murder
Arrest made: Two dead one injured after early morning Gainesville shooting
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Dollar General Fires Employees
Dollar General Fires Manager After She Refused to Sell Unsafe Produce

Latest News

Another death has been reported at Southern Regional Jail.
Correctional officers federally charged in alleged attack that resulted in inmate’s death
LCPD investigates shooting at Cedar Park Apartments
One person hurt in shooting at an apartment complex in Lake City
FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters...
Donald Trump to surrender at Atlanta jail on 2020 election charges; DA seeks October trial date
FILE - The Statue of Liberty, covered in a haze-filled sky, is photographed from the Staten...
Canadian wildfires led to spike in asthma ER visits, especially in the Northeast
FILE - Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list of a plane that crashed in...
US intelligence says an intentional explosion brought down Wagner chief Prigozhin’s plane