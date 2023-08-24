Firefighters knock down mobile home fire in Bradford County

Flames consume a mobile home in Bradford County
Flames consume a mobile home in Bradford County
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County Fire Rescue crews battled a mobile home fire on Thursday morning, temporarily closing a county road near Starke.

Crews responded to the home on Northwest County Road 233 around 9 a.m. after the building went up in flames. When they arrived, they were met with heavy fire conditions. By 9:45 a.m., crews had knocked down the fire.

Firefighters say no one was hurt in the fire.

