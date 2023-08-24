Five dogs and one cat lost in mobile home fire

Bradford County Fire Rescue crews battled a mobile home fire on Thursday morning, temporarily closing a county road near Starke
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman in Starke lost several of her pets in mobile home fire Thursday morning.

Officials say they received a call at 9 a.m. about a mobile home fire on a property off of County Road 233.

Crews arrived at 9:10 a.m. and had the fire under control by 9:19 a.m.

They say they were able to save 50% of the structure, but due to smoke and water damage, the home is likely a complete loss.

The woman who lives in the home says she lost five dogs and one cat in the fire.

“There was nothing but black smoke that hit my face, and it engulfed me basically and I heard all the dogs and cats going buckwild and I didn’t know what to do. I just ran to the back door and I opened it I was just calling for all of them and they weren’t coming out.”

Kelly Bay, lived in home

Officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation, but it started in the kitchen.

