Gilchrist County resident relaunches newspaper

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - After more than a year without a paper printed in the county, The Gilchrist County Herald is back to fill a hole left by the previous paper that closed down.

The Gilchrist County Journal closed in January of 2022. Prior to that, Matthew Harrell covered sports and school board meetings for the paper from 2015-2018. Harrell graduated with a journalism degree from the University of Florida in 2018 and then went into teaching.

“About midway through the school year I started thinking about the news desert that this created. The people of Gilchrist County need a paper printed in Gilchrist County,” said Harrell.

Harrell made a post on Facebook in July announcing his intentions to launch the Herald. Thursday marked the second edition of the paper to be printed. After two weeks nearly 200 people have subscribed.

Terry Duncan picked up his paper today at the post office in Trenton. He is glad to see a publication back up and running.

“If you don’t have a paper then you don’t know what going on. When people know what’s going on then it’s a stronger democracy,” said Duncan.

Harrell is currently working from his home in Bell, but the hope is to be in a physical newsroom within the next year. The focus for Harrell right now is telling as many stories as possible each week.

“Right now, with the real estate so expensive we are trying to cut costs and put the money where it needs to be going right now,” said Harrell.

The weekly paper is out every Thursday and it can also be read online.

