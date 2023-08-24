Gilchrist County resident relaunches newspaper

The Gilchrist County Herald has just under 200 subscribers in two weeks of publishing.
The Gilchrist County Herald has just under 200 subscribers in two weeks of publishing.(wcjb)
By Camron Lunn
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - After more than a year without a paper printed in the county, The Gilchrist County Herald is back to fill a hole left by the previous paper that closed down.

The Gilchrist County Journal closed in January of 2022. Prior to that, Matthew Harrell covered sports and school board meetings for the paper from 2015-2018. Harrell graduated with a journalism degree from the University of Florida in 2018 and then went into teaching.

RELATED STORY: Nikki Fried Visits Gilchrist County

“About midway through the school year I started thinking about the news desert that this created. The people of Gilchrist County need a paper printed in Gilchrist County,” said Harrell.

Harrell made a post on Facebook in July announcing his intentions to launch the Herald. Thursday marked the second edition of the paper to be printed. After two weeks nearly 200 people have subscribed.

Terry Duncan picked up his paper today at the post office in Trenton. He is glad to see a publication back up and running.

“If you don’t have a paper then you don’t know what going on. When people know what’s going on then it’s a stronger democracy,” said Duncan.

Harrell is currently working from his home in Bell, but the hope is to be in a physical newsroom within the next year. The focus for Harrell right now is telling as many stories as possible each week.

“Right now, with the real estate so expensive we are trying to cut costs and put the money where it needs to be going right now,” said Harrell.

The weekly paper is out every Thursday and it can also be read online.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gainesville Police have not released any suspect descriptions, but said they did not make any...
16-year-old shot in Gainesville neighborhood, dies in hospital
Tamesha Haygood and Thomas Lee Williams booking photos
Shots fired at custody swap in Starke leads to arrest of couple in Columbia County
Ja’zier Myers, 20, charged with murder
Arrest made: Two dead one injured after early morning Gainesville shooting
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Dollar General Fires Employees
Dollar General Fires Manager After She Refused to Sell Unsafe Produce

Latest News

Marion County Sheriff's Office helicopter follows vehicle leading deputies on a chase
VIDEO: 14-year-old leads deputies on vehicle chase in Marion County
Marion County Sheriff’s deputies have released new video of a 14-year-old leading deputies on a...
VIDEO: 14-year-old leads deputies on vehicle chase in Marion County
UF Alert
UF Alert: Threat reported at Florida Museum confirmed to be a hoax
The University of Florida alerted the public to law enforcement presence at the Florida Natural...
UF Alert: Threat reported at Florida Museum confirmed to be a hoax