Jacksonville Zoo announces death of endangered tiger

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials with the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens announced Lucy, a 12-year-old Sumatran tiger, has died.

Zoo officials posted on Facebook about the death of the tiger. Lucy was brought to the zoo in 2013 and she was one of the first tigers to live in the zoo’s award-winning ‘Land of the Tiger’ habitat.

Sumatran tigers are an endangered species, with less than 600 remaining in the wild. Most now live in national parks and other protected areas.

“Lucy was not just a tiger but a cherished member of our Zoo family. Her playful nature made her a favorite among our guests,” said Kelly Rouillard, Director of Marketing. “Our dedicated team of medical experts provided her with the best care throughout her time with us, and we are devastated by her sudden loss.”

Officials say Lucy had a “complicated health history” including many rounds of illness. They say a necropsy exam revealed signs of sepsis, or bloodborne infection, as the likely cause of death

