LCPD investigate fire on Parkview Baptist Church property as possible arson

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - An investigation is underway to determine if a fire at a church property in Lake City was set intentionally. The church suffered damage to a carport and multiple vehicles.

Lake City Police Department officers say the fire happened around 9 p.m. on Wednesday at Parkview Baptist Church on Northwest Lake Jeffery Road.

Mike Tatum, the church’s pastor, tells TV20 that the fire did not damage the sanctuary or the other main church buildings. It occurred on a part of their property where they provide assistance to homeless people.

The fire spread causing damage to both of the church’s buses and the shelter covering them.

Officers determined the cause of the fire was suspicious in origin and the State Fire Marshall’s Office was requested to assist in the investigation.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.