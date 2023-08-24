LCPD investigate fire on Parkview Baptist Church property as possible arson

Parkview Baptist Church
Parkview Baptist Church(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - An investigation is underway to determine if a fire at a church property in Lake City was set intentionally. The church suffered damage to a carport and multiple vehicles.

Lake City Police Department officers say the fire happened around 9 p.m. on Wednesday at Parkview Baptist Church on Northwest Lake Jeffery Road.

Mike Tatum, the church’s pastor, tells TV20 that the fire did not damage the sanctuary or the other main church buildings. It occurred on a part of their property where they provide assistance to homeless people.

The fire spread causing damage to both of the church’s buses and the shelter covering them.

Officers determined the cause of the fire was suspicious in origin and the State Fire Marshall’s Office was requested to assist in the investigation.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gainesville Police have not released any suspect descriptions, but said they did not make any...
16-year-old shot in Gainesville neighborhood, dies in hospital
Tamesha Haygood and Thomas Lee Williams booking photos
Shots fired at custody swap in Starke leads to arrest of couple in Columbia County
Ja’zier Myers, 20, charged with murder
Arrest made: Two dead one injured after early morning Gainesville shooting
Dollar General Fires Employees
Dollar General Fires Manager After She Refused to Sell Unsafe Produce
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Ronald Mcdonald Charities of NCFL showcase completed home
Ronald McDonald House Charities of NCFL leaders showcase completed home
It has expanded from 22-thousand square feet to 45-thousand, allowing 19 more families to be...
Ronald McDonald House Charities of NCFL leaders showcase completed home
Here’s what you missed when we caught up with our friends over at WIND-FM.
“What’s up” WIND-FM 8/24