Matheson History Museum announces Fall program series

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Fall program series at the Matheson History Museum in Gainesville has been announced.

Officials with the museum say the schedule will include live music, storytelling, local history, and more.

Each program is free and will take place in Sweetwater Park directly behind the museum.

Each of their newly announced programs of the Sweetwater Symposium Series can be found below:

Sarah’s Birthday Bash - Jason & Sarah Hedges will host a birthday celebration for Sarah Hamilton Matheson, who was the last resident of the Matheson House. The celebration takes place on Saturday, September 9, from 2-4 p.m.

Early Cuban Exiles: Memories of Loss, Struggle, and Rebirth - This event is hosted by Mario Cartaya and David Powell and takes place on Wednesday, September 20, at 7 p.m. The two will host a discussion on the history of Cuban exiles who immigrated to the United States from 1959 through 1973. The event is free, but registration is required.

Stories of Immigration: Sharing, Learning, and Supporting Our Immigrant Neighbors - The event begins at 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 14, and is also free with registration. This event will bring people together to discuss the different immigration paths represented in our community. People are encouraged to also share their own immigration stories.

Alachua’s Queer History Gallery - A temporary gallery showcasing the history of the LGBTQ+ community in north central Florida will be opened up in the museum. The gallery will last from October 14th through October 28th.

Florida’s Heritage Gardening - Dr. Sarah Cervone of the Florida Heritage Foods program will be hosting this event to teach attendees about farming in Florida during the Fall season. It will take place on Saturday, November 4th.

Tracing Your Ancestors - Tatanya Peterson and Karen Kirkman are hosting this event to talk about researching family history. The event beings at 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 11. Peterson will discuss her personal journey with discovering her family history, while Kirkman will work with the audience to teach people how to access the online Alachua County Ancient Records. This event is free, but registration is required.

